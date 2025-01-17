Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington had two full-circle moments in the past few days. Not only did the 19-year-old get his high-school jersey retired by Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, but fellow DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia area) native Kevin Durant shouted him out after the Wizards' 130-123 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

“Yeah, for sure. I watched him at Pitt, I watched him throughout the season so far. Just love his enthusiasm for the game. I always wanna see the hometown kids…Baltimore, Maryland, D.C., I wanna see them do well in the league. He's playing back at home, I know that's a lot of pressure on him, that's tough to do, so I just wanna see him do well.”

Durant also signed his game-worn jersey with a message and sent it to Carrington after the game, via Todd. It's one thing to be complimented by a fellow hooper from Maryland, but it's another thing when it's by one of the greatest to every play.

Durant hails from Seat Pleasant, Maryland which is just outside of Washington, D.C.. Carrington grew up in Baltimore, which is about 45 minutes away. Durant publically admiring Carrington's hometown hero-esque journey is the type of story that usually only happens when young hoopers are staring at the ceiling and visualizing their wildest dreams.

Durant, of course, has never played for the Wizards. A basketball icon giving a rookie props for doing something that they have never done would be an ego boost for any youngster.

Speaking of being a hometown hero, Carrington thanked St. Frances for helping mold him into the player and person he is today, via the Wizards' social media.

“St. Frances is a place I would call home,” the Pitt alum said during the jersey retirement ceremony. “Like, it's a place I brag about often. Like I said, I had a great support staff, my family and the teammates that was here, the teachers, the faculty and the staff, like, how everybody made it super welcoming and a super home for me. I would like to thank St. Frances for that.”

Carrington, who's averaging 8.8 points on 40% shooting this season, has room to grow as he learns the NBA game. However, these moments will undoubtedly boost his confidence and maintain his gratitude moving forward.