NBA legend Kevin Garnett has never shied away from sharing his opinion, but his take on Wizards guard Jordan Poole is sure to raise some eyebrows around the league. Here's what Garnett said about Poole on his show KG Certified on Showtime Basketball.

"Jordan Poole is the new James Harden… I look for Jordan Poole to be top five in scoring this year. And if he don't shoot more than 25 balls, I'll be shocked."

Could Jordan Poole breakout like James Harden did?

Calling Jordan Poole the new James Harden is an interesting comparison, but you can see the logic behind Garnett's claim. Harden fully broke out as one of the league's leading scorers once he entered the starting lineup and didn't have to share the ball with other Hall of Fame players when he went from Oklahoma City to Houston. Expecting Poole to have a similar scoring breakout isn't actually that wild, especially since he won't have very much scoring competition on his own roster in Washington.

Poole has made it clear throughout his young career that he can score with the best of them. In his fourth season in the league, Poole averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game in just 30 minutes a night with the Warriors. Now with the Wizards, Poole's usage should skyrocket and he should attempt more shots than ever. While 25 field goal attempts a night might be a bit of a stretch, Poole averaged 18.7 shots per 36 minutes last year with the Warriors, and you don't trade for Jordan Poole unless you want him to have a green light.

The Wizards could be the perfect landing spot for Poole to fully show off his immense offensive talent, especially since he'll be handed the keys to the offense right from the jump. Kevin Garnett might not be so wrong about this James Harden comparison for Wizards guard Jordan Poole after all.