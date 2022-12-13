By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards will not have Kristaps Porzingis for the rest of their game against Kevin Durand and the Brooklyn Nets on the road Monday. The Latvian star has been ruled out of the contest due to an upper-body injury, according to Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington.

Porzingis exited the court in the third quarter and had not returned since before getting an official word that he is done for the night. Before he left, Porzingis had scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field with three rebounds, an assist, two steals, and a block in 24 minutes of action.

It’s another blow for the Wizards, who have been losing a ton of games lately. Prior to meeting the Nets, Washington lost six games in a row. The Wizards also were just 1-9 in the 10 previous games.

Porzingis started Monday with season averages of 22.7 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the field. Already without Bradley Beal, the Wizards were pinning their hopes on Porzingis to carry a heavier load while their shooting guard is out, but it appears that the team might have to continue playing without both Beal and Porzingis for at least their next game. Beal has missed five games straight with a right hamstring issue.

However, the hope is still there that Porzingis will be back in action when the Wizards pay Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets a visit on Wednesday.