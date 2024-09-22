Perhaps the biggest indictment of the Washington Wizards franchise is the fact that the arguable most accomplished player of all time, Michael Jordan, suited up for them, and it's still an easily forgotten factoid in the present day. Of course, this was well after the dominant years of Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls, and the Wizards didn't exactly put a great roster around the aging star during his time with the organization.

One of Jordan's teammates in Washington, one with whom he had several reported spats during that time, was big man Kwame Brown, whose NFL career never quite panned out despite high draft expectations.

Despite this feud, Brown recently paid some respects to Jordan's work ethic, per Swish Cultures.

“No, I’m not an MJ fan,” said Brown. “Listen, I got no reason to be an MJ fan. That motherf****r slapped me in the back of my head one day. But I’m just, I got no reason to do — no reason at all. I’m just, I just saw the work and the dedication… He never cheated the game, whether he went out, whatever he did.”

Brown also referenced Jordan's infamous gambling habit that tainted his career at times.

“I’m like, ain’t no way this old, after being up standing there all night gambling, no way this gonna be here at 6:00,” said Brown. “That dude was already in the weight room lifting at 5:45. I’m like, he’s a machine. I couldn’t believe it. Every morning, he’s like that. No matter what he does, he never cheated the game.”

A historic legacy

Gambling and a strong work ethic were indeed two hallmarks of Michael Jordan's career during his time with both the Bulls and the Wizards.

His move to Washington occurred after he won his final championship with the Bulls in 1998 and then underwent a brief retirement period before returning to the hardwood.

Despite the fact that the team was not competitive, Jordan's time with the Wizards did include some memorable moments, including several high scoring outputs, despite the fact that his athleticism had clearly declined in his late 30s and early 40s.

Brown, meanwhile, is unfortunately remembered as one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history, one who has consistently drawn the ire of sports media figures like Stephen A. Smith over the years.

In any case, it's nice to see that the pair seem to have put the feud behind them in 2024.