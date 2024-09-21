Fans are concerned about NBA legend Michael Jordan after a recent picture of the Hall of Fame guard at a Barcelona game surfaced on social media. After fans gushed over Jordan selling his $14.9 million mansion earlier this week, MJ was photographed at a Monaco versus Barcelona soccer match. The picture from the event sparked concerns, per Bleacher Report Football's X, formerly Twitter, post.

The look in Jordan's eyes at the Barcelona game triggered fans on social media.

“Come on, MJ! Man, you gotta stop drinking. That jaundice is cooking him,” one fan pleaded to her X, formerly Twitter, to which another fan replied, “That boy's liver is cooked.”

“Man got all the girls money fame and accomplishments anyone could ask for yet is still on the path to an early death. Sucks,” another fan added, proclaiming Jordan's early demise.

“stop drinking people. you're poisoning yourselves,” another fan added, assuming Michael is, in fact, suffering from alcoholism.

Jordan's photo from watching Barcelona isn't the first time fans have publicly expressed concern over his health. When “The Last Dance,” a 10-part weekly documentary on MJ and the 1990s Chicago Bulls' teams, aired during COVID-19's global shutdown in 2020, many speculated Jordan was in poor health due to his appearance and decolored eyes.

Many believe it could be due to jaundice, a condition in which the skin, sclera, and mucous membranes turn yellow due to high bilirubin levels, a yellow-orangish bile pigment. It's commonly linked to liver problems like hepatitis, gallstones, cirrhosis, and cancer. It's common for heavy smokers and drinkers, two vices Jordan's been heavily linked to as cigar enthusiasts since his playing days, and he's a part-owner of Cincoro tequila.

Michael Jordan is set to finally sell his mansion at $14.9 million

After capturing six NBA championships, five Most Valuable Player awards, and endorsing the most popular sneaker in basketball history, Michael Jordan finally set to sell his mansion. Jordan's illustrious mansion has been on the market since 2012. However, he's finally found a bidder who zeroed in on the mansion listed at $14.9 million, but the actual sale price is unclear, according to The Athletic's Jenna West.

“Jordan’s home in Highland Park, Ill., went under contract Sunday after being on the market for 12 years, realtor Katherine Malkin confirmed to The Athletic,” West wrote. “The house was most recently listed for $14,855,000; its original asking price when it went up for sale in 2012 was $29 million, according to Zillow. The actual sale price is unclear.”

The seven-acre property has a putting green, a tennis court, a circular pool, and an indoor regulation-sized basketball gymnasium. It includes nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms (15 full), a library, an office, and a 14-car garage.