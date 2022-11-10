Published November 10, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There are just no two ways about it: the Los Angeles Lakers are really bad. There has been some encouragement of late, particularly on the Russell Westbrook front and his rather surprising decision to embrace his role as a Sixth Man, but the harsh reality for LeBron James and Co. is that at 2-9, they remain to be one of the worst teams in the NBA right now.

Major change still need to happen for this team to significantly improve this season. This might come in the form of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who is reportedly still a trade target for LA. This comes via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say. Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise.

The Lakers clearly need shooters on their squad, and there aren’t too many in the league who excel in this particular aspect of the game than Brad Beal. Since this is the case, however, the Wizards will be looking for a major haul in a potential trade deal. This will likely include LA’s coveted two future first-round picks, which at this point, they seem hesitant to part ways with.

More importantly, Beal does not seem to be interested in leaving Washington. He’s exhibited his loyalty for many years, and as Haynes reports, the only way the Lakers can get their hands on him is if the All-Star shooting guard demands a trade away from the Wizards. At that point, you can be sure that more than a few teams in the league will be interested in Bradley Beal’s services, to say the least.