Washington Wizards rookie Kyshawn George has been a standout player this fall ahead of the team's final preseason contest on Friday night. So much so, that veteran forward Kyle Kuzma sees shades of a certain NBA All-Defensive First Teamer in the Miami alum.

Kuzma likened George to New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges on Thursday, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

“He's a forward, but he's you know, like a point forward. There's all these different names now, but he's the kind of guy, like, the same style as Mikal Bridges,” Kuzma said. “You'd say Mikal Bridges is like a four, right? He can handle, he can play off pick-and-roll, you know, he can just do a little bit more. He's still 6-foot-8, so he's still pretty big.”

George made a good first impression after getting drafted in the second round this spring, scoring 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting with 12 rebounds, nine assists, six steals, and four blocks through the first four preseason games. Washington hosts the New York Knicks on Friday night before starting its regular season slate against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Comparing George to Bridges is high praise, as the latter is one of the league's best two-way players. Not only is the two-time NCAA National Champion known for his suffocating defense on the perimeter, but he's a capable scorer as well, averaging 19.6 points per game on 43.1% shooting last year. On top of that, he hasn't missed a game since being drafted in 2018.

Although Kuzma didn't say George is at Bridges' level as a player just yet, comparing their styles suggests that George could reach those heights one day if he develops.

Kyshawn George could be a draft steal for Wizards

George's play has turned heads around the league, with NBA legend Walt Frazier even saying “This kid has been impressive” on the Knicks' broadcast during the Wizards-Knicks game on October 9, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes. While No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr was the headliner of Washington's draft class this past June, George may be just as important down the line.

However, the Swiss-Canadian must continue proving himself over the long grind of the 82-game season. With veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon currently sidelined, both George and fellow rookie Bub Carrington should see heightened playing time, providing an immediate opportunity to establish themselves as legitimate players at the top level.

If George even sniffs a Bridges-level career going forward, it'll do wonders for Washington's rebuild. The Wizards acquired him from the Knicks on draft night for the 26th and 51st overall picks in 2024, which is well worth an upper-echelon NBA player.