Boston Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman is back in his old stomping grounds, and he showed great familiarity with the building immediately on Monday. In his first at-bat against his former team, the Houston Astros, at Daikin Park in Houston, Bregman clobbered a 350-foot two-run home run to put the Red Sox on the board with a 2-0 lead.

Roman Anthony got a single before Bregman stepped up to the plate. After a foul ball and a ball in the first two pitches he got, respectively, from Astros starter Christian Javier, Bregman ripped Javier's 80 mph sweeper and rounded the bases.

Alex Bregman marks his return to Houston with a blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/tJvyg9r64x — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2025

Astros fans in the stadium seemed thrilled by Bregman's home run, even though it hurt their team. His dinger also sparked lots of reactions from fans on social media.

“That's a powerful way to make a comeback! Bregman's got that flair,” a fan commented.

“Nothing like a hometown reunion… with fireworks 🎆⚾,” another one shared.

“WELCOME BACK TO HOUSTON ALEX BREGMAN,” a different commenter on X (formerly Twitter) said.

From another X user: “Hell of a moment for Alex Bregman.”

“We love him but we didn’t need a Breggy bomb! 🙄😂🧡2️⃣,” read a different post.

“Alex Bregman’s first at bat back in Houston with the Red Sox. You know what was gonna happen,” a different post stated.

Bregman isn't the only one sparking nostalgia in the series. Carlos Correa is also making his first appearance in Houston since being traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Astros. Correa and Bregman played several seasons together in Houston, so the series is some sort of a reunion as well for the former teammates.

“I was shocked at the news during the trade deadline and it was awesome and it looks like he's fit right back in,” Bregman said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “He's a great player, a leader, great teammate. It's always difficult to compete against him because he's such a good competitor, but we're gonna give it our best shot today.”

Bregman spent his first nine seasons in the big leagues with the Astros, helping Houston win two World Series titles before signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in February.