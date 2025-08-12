Big things are still expected from Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in 2025. And quarterback Dak Prescott is confident things will get worked out. Meanwhile, Chris Jones called Parsons and the Cowboys' bluff on contract standoff, according to the Up & Adams Show via ClutchPoints.

“I don't see Micah [Parsons] playing anywhere else but Dallas.”

“Chris Jones voices his opinion on the Micah contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys (via @UpAndAdamsShow)”

“I’m quite sure they’ll get it worked out,” Jones said. “I think Dallas loves Micah. And I think Micah loves Dallas. And I think Jerry Jones will get it worked out.”

Cowboys still working on LB Micah Parsons

Jones said he can empathize with both sides of the equation. He said the player has his point, and the team has its point. They just can’t meet in the middle.

“It’s frustration on both sides,” Jones said. “It’s probably frustrating for Jerry with everything that’s going on. And then the contracts he’s recently gave out as an owner. And you’re looking at it from a business standpoint. ‘I give all these guys contracts.’ And then it doesn’t go as well as he wants it to go.

“And then you look at it from a player standpoint, who goes out there day in and day out and put their life on the line and do the best they can for the organization.”

But Dan Orlovsky delivered a more sinister viewpoint, according to a post on X by Get Up via Sports Illustrated.

“Do they want to get a deal done with Micah Parsons?” Orlovsky asked. “I don't think they like him. (And) I don't think they like each other. I could be dead-wrong, I just don't.

“There's something that feels like he doesn't like them. They don't like him. It is a personal dislike that isn't attached to just money.”

Regardless, Jerry Jones remained stoic about the situation, according to foxnews.com.

“I’m glad to see he’s working out, in shape, and feels great, and so all of that’s good,” Jones said. “And, I don’t have anything to comment on.”

