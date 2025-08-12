All eyes were focused on Cam Ward’s debut as the Tennessee Titans played their first preseason game. He performed OK, but other players stepped up noticeably in the 29-7 loss. And here are two Titans roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the loss Buccaneers.

Included in the positive mix was receiver Chimere Dike. Not only did he have a nice kickoff return, but he also broke open on a corner route even though he didn’t get the ball, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I felt myself pop open, but [quarterback Brandon Allen] had some pressure in his face,” Dike said. “I totally understand how he wasn’t quite able to get there.”

Linebacker James Williams Sr. also opened some eyes. He looks like a good bet to be in the opening-day starting lineup, and he registered six tackles against the Buccaneers.

Titans WR Chimere Dike looking solid

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Dike, along with fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, have both shown positive traits in the preseason, according to a post on X by Terry McCormick.

“Brian Callahan said Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor have done a really good job of minimizing mistakes and knowing what to do early on. Eager to see them when the pads go on.”

Dike said it’s the small things that matter in the preseason, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“Just like the little details,” Dike said. “There’s always one or two plays you wish you had back. And at the same time, I think, did some good things out there. A lot to learn from, but a lot to grow on as well.

“I think there was a lot of positive you can take from today. It was a learning opportunity. I feel confident I can play at this level at a high level. But I’ve got to keep improving every single day.”

Ward said he’s bought in on Dike and the entire receiving group, according to Yahoo.com.

“I also got a good receiving corps with Rid (Calvin Ridley), Van (Jefferson), and (Tyler) Lockett, even the backups and Chim (Chimere Dike), they help me out a lot just watching film with me,” Ward said. “Letting them know what I see on the film and where I need them to get to. So, I'm excited to see where we're going to go and keep building this relationship that we've got.”

Article Continues Below

Dike is turning heads consistently, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“The Titans know what they have in Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett,” Jim Wyatt wrote. “So, receivers behind them will get a longer look, and an opportunity to prove themselves further. I was really impressed with what I saw from Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in Thursday's joint practice, when Xavier Restrepo also had a good day.”

LB James Williams Jr. making statements

Williams put together a tackle for loss against the Buccaneers. Also, he helped force a two-yard tackle for loss on third down in the second quarter. Plus, he chipped in with a special teams tackle.

Williams is working hard to get his spot set in stone, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“There aren't many starting jobs up for grabs on this team, but inside linebacker is one of them,” Wyatt wrote. “That's where James Williams Sr. is trying to solidify things in his competition with Cedric Gray, Otis Reese IV, and others. Williams has a chance to start locking some things down with solid play.”

In the competition for Williams’ inside linebacker position are Otis Reese IV, Curtis Jacobs, and Cedric Gray, according to titanswire.com.

“Reese enters camp with a slight edge over Williams and Gray to be the starter next to (Cody) Barton,” Mark Mihalko wrote. “The Titans re-signed the linebacker during the offseason, giving him another shot to seize an opportunity. Reese is coming off a frustrating 2024 season where he battled injuries and inconsistency, but is healthy entering camp and is ready to make an impact.

“Williams is the wildcard in this battle. A former safety in college, he spent his rookie season transitioning to linebacker and could be ready to take a giant step forward in year two. He made an impact with limited snaps in 2024 and should be ready to take on an expanded role.”

And Williams has been proving this throughout the summer. This is great news for the Titans, who entered the summer with major questions at the position. If Williams makes it sturdy, the defense could be more effective overall.