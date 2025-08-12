At the top of the depth chart, the Baltimore Ravens are more or less set when it comes to running back, with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill locked into the top-2 spots. But behind them? Well, things get much less clear with Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali both questionable with injuries.

So, with a preseason showdown against the Dallas Cowboys rapidly approaching, the Ravens decided to schedule a workout with a veteran rusher with roots winning roots on the East Coast: Boston Scott.

That's right, taking to social media to announce the move, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz noted that Scott is looking great and eager to find his next home before the 2025 NFL season.

“The Ravens worked out veteran RB Boston Scott over the weekend,” Schultz wrote. “The former Eagles' RB is healthy, in ‘terrific' shape, and waiting for the right opportunity to join a team before the season.”

Originally drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints, Scott landed with the Eagles as a rookie and never looked back, playing key roles on several playoff teams under both Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni while recording 1,861 yards from scrimmage in a midnight green uniform. While Scott ultimately left Philadelphia before their Super Bowl run, opting to instead sign with the Los Angeles Rams, injuries limited his ability to contribute in 2024, bouncing from LA to Pittsburgh in the pursuit of playing time.

Now fully healthy, Scott is back on the East Coast looking for a chance to prove that, at 30, he can still be a quality performer at the NFL level, be that as a running back, pass catcher, or even on special teams, where he can contribute as a return man. Considering the Ravens love to pound the rock with a bruising run game, having a change-of-pace option like Scott, who can fill the scatback role, could make Baltimore's offense all the more impressive moving forward.