Kyle Kuzma's mom nearly had her prayers answered with the Wizards star forwrard stuffing the stat sheets against the Bucks.

The Washington Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home Monday night to the tune of a 142-129 score, but it was not because Kyle Kuzma did not play well. In fact, the forward had a double-double of 22 points and 13 assists. Had he grabbed seven more rebounds, he would have finished with a triple-double that his mother, Karri, prayed hard for.

“@kylekuzma great job on season high assists… not gonna lie I was praying for 7 more boards… I even tried messaging @CMillsPXP to have him tell you to channel your inner Rodman while you were checking in😂😭🙌🏼🙏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Proud of ya!” Karri shared via X (formerly Twitter).

Kyle Kuzma shines in Wizards' loss to Bucks

The 28-year-old Wizards forward tried to involve his teammates more on offense than usual, as evidenced by the fact that the total dimes he dished out in the Bucks game was the most he's had so far in a single contest in his time in the NBA. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and added two steaks and a block in the 31 minutes he spent on the floor.

Where the Wizards really fell short was on the other side of the floor, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks having their way almost at will versus Washington. The Bucks shot 58.5 percent from the floor and went 21-for-28 from the free-throw line.

Nevertheless, Karri was rightfully proud of the performance of her son, who is currently averaging 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

The Wizards will next take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road this coming Wednesday.