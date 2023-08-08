The Golden State Warriors' locker room issues as well as salary cap troubles meant that trading away Jordan Poole was inevitable. But that doesn't mean that losing Poole won't hurt the Warriors in some capacity, as Klay Thompson, in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George by Wave Sports + Entertainment, believes that the Washington Wizards will be getting an incredible player in the 24-year old combo guard.

In fact, Thompson is excited for what's in store for Poole's career with the Wizards as he teams up with another explosive scorer in Kyle Kuzma.

“Washington got a good one. Future All-Star for sure. You saw it when he made that Finals run. Averaged 18, shooting 50-40-90. I'm excited to watch him and Kuz. Those are gonna be the swaggiest buckets ever,” Thompson said, eliciting some laughter from George.

It didn't take long for Kyle Kuzma to respond to Klay Thompson's “swaggy buckets” proclamation, as he posted a reply on his official Twitter account.

“Swaggy buckets 🤣,” Kuzma wrote.

If there's anyone who knows what swaggy buckets are, it's certainly Klay Thompson. Thompson has seen Stephen Curry razzle and dazzle crowds with his showmanship (turning his back before the three goes in, shimmying after a made bucket), and he has also played with someone whose identity is tied to being “swaggy”, Nick Young.

But what exactly is a swaggy bucket? Based on this context, those are made field goals forged in the fire of style and flair, and the Wizards' duo of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma certainly have those attributes in spades. Poole, in particular, has a penchant for leaving his defenders in the dust with an impressive bag of dribble moves, and he can also contort his body and make some acrobatic layups when he decides to attack the rim.

Of course, the Wizards, despite having two of the swaggiest players in the league, may not win too many games next season. But if you're gonna lose a ton of games, you might as well lose in style — which is exactly what Washington will do come the start of the 2023-24 season.