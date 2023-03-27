James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Stephen Curry has hit an epic no-look three-pointer in the Golden State Warriors’ Sunday night matchup with a Minnesota Timberwolves side welcoming back Anthony Edwards from injury.

The shot came late in the second quarter with the scores tied at 52 apiece. It was Curry’s first three for the night, and took him to ten points.

Steph Curry turned around before his shot went in 🤯pic.twitter.com/Nd8GbPHjBy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 27, 2023

In the kind of play that Curry has made his own over his illustrious career, the greatest shooter of all time used a Draymond Green screen at the top of the three-point line to drive towards the left wing, where he handed the ball to a stationary Kevon Looney. With the ball in Looney’s hands, Curry continued to move towards the corner, where Looney passed the ball back to him before setting a screen which gave his sharpshooting teammate just enough time to get off a shot.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the fact that he was falling over the baseline and hadn’t hit a three all night, Curry knew it was money from the moment it left his hand. He turned to face the crowd, with the ball dropping through the net without touching a skerrick of iron as the man who’d shot it began running back to the other side of the floor.

The play personified Stephen Curry for a couple of reasons. His work without the ball is second-to-none and has long played a major role in his ability to get shots up despite the unparalleled attention he gets from opposition defenses. He’d also had an off half from a shooting perspective; that did little to quell his confidence on what was objectively a difficult shot.

The Warriors went into half-time with a two-point lead in a game which has significant playoff repercussions for both sides.