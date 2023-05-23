Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma couldn’t help but mock Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers over the exec’s recent claim about their young core.

In his exit interview with the media after the Lakers’ Western Conference Finals exit, Pelinka expressed his desire to keep their young core together. The LA general manager said, “Our intentions are to keep our young core together.”

It wasn’t really a surprising take from Pelinka, especially since the likes of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura played really well for the Lakers as they exceeded expectations and made it all the way to the West Finals.

However, for Kuzma, it’s all cheap talk from the Lakers until they actually do it. After all, he highlighted that he heard the same thing before, and everyone knows how it turned out.

“Heard that before,” Kuzma wrote along with several crying emojis in response to Pelinka’s statement.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka: "Our intentions are to keep our young core together." Kyle Kuzma: "Heard that before 😭😭😭😭" pic.twitter.com/DJZCJPVTRu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Of course Kyle Kuzma is referring to the Lakers’ previous young core headline by him, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. In the past, LA has made it a point to emphasize that they were building around the group in a bid to create a championship contender. But when LeBron James arrived and the same group failed to win, the team was quick to dismantle it and traded for Anthony Davis.

Kuzma survived for a little bit and even won a title with team, but he was eventually shipped out as well as the Lakers continued to tweak the roster for a better shot at the title.

With that said, it’s easy to understand where Kuzma is coming from. He knows the business side of the NBA really well, and as he suggested, it’s better not to believe things that quickly.