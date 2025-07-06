In some ways, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic impacted Deandre Ayton's decision to sign with the Lakers as a free agent this summer. The history between Doncic and Ayton dates back to their 2018 NBA Draft. They also nearly teamed up with Doncic was with the Dallas Mavericks, and now, they join forces alongside All-Star LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Ahead of making the Ayton and Doncic pairing with the Lakers official, the history between these two hasn't gone unnoticed, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Ayton and Luka Dončić have been pals since they were selected No. 1 overall and No. 3, respectively, in the 2018 NBA Draft,” Stein wrote. “The prospect of the pair becoming teammates first materialized five years later when the Mavericks entered into advanced trade talks with Phoenix to acquire Ayton in conjunction with the 2023 NBA Draft. Yet those talks ultimately collapsed.

“Only now, two years on, will Ayton and Dončić officially become teammates later Sunday. The Bahamian big man asked the Trail Blazers to buy out the final season of his contract and he committed Wednesday to teaming up with the Slovenian star after clearing waivers,” Stein concluded.

Ayton and Doncic also share the same agent.

“The players share an agent — WME Sports' head of basketball Bill Duffy — and were motivated to team up given the Lakers' well-chronicled need for a front-line center,” Stein adds. “Ayton is said to have had another advocate within the Lakers' ranks recommending that L.A. sign him: Former Blazers-turned-Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks.”

All eyes will be on Los Angeles in 2025-26. While one analyst views Ayton's tenure with the Lakers as his last chance to compete for a championship, others see a fruitful union for the seven-year center.

How Luka Doncic impacted Deandre Ayton's Lakers decision

Veteran center Deandre Ayton decided joining the Lakers was the best decision for his career. The opportunity to join one of the NBA's best playmakers and rising stars in Luka Doncic wasn't lost on Ayton. While the rest of the NBA world awaits to see how things pan out next season, Ayton did what was best for himself at this stage of his career, per HoopsHype's Michael Sotto.

“Ayton ultimately decided the Lakers were the best basketball fit and allowed him the opportunity to join forces with Luka Doncic, who’s the same age and considered the best playmaker in the NBA in Ayton’s eyes,” Scotto wrote.

With everything considered, one can't fault the Lakers for heading in this direction, signing arguably the best center available in free agency.