Washington Wizards standout Kyle Kuzma will hit the open market. As expected, the forward has turned down his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season and is set to enter free agency. As Woj points out though, returning to the Wizards on a new deal is a possibility, despite the franchise hitting the reset button after trading Bradley Beal.

Kuzma truly had a breakout campaign in DC, even though the organization was absolutely dreadful with a 35-47 record. The former Laker put up a career-high in points with 21.2 while also grabbing 7.2 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists. With an increased role, it's clear that Kuz can be a borderline star in this league.

If he does end up staying with the Wizards, it would be him and Kristaps Porzingis as the main options, which gives Kuzma the chance to really fulfill his potential with a lot more usage. However, on the other hand, I'm sure the 27-year-old wants to also play for a contender where he can potentially win another title, having been a part of the Lakers' championship squad in 2020 in the Orlando Bubble.

The reality is Kyle Kuzma is worth more than $13 million considering how well he played in 2022-23. He could easily fetch in the ballpark of $20 million per season. Lakers fans are already urging Los Angeles to reunite with Kuz in free agency after he became very well-liked during his time in Southern California.

But, they won't be the only ones pursuing Kuz, who is a proven bucket-getter with fantastic length. In 405 career games, Kuzma has averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 boards, and 2.5 dimes.