On Saturday evening, the Washington Wizards lost a thriller of a game to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at home. The Wizards were able to take the Knicks into overtime in this one despite playing without their best two players in Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, each of whom missed the contest due to injury.

Kuzma has been out for an extended period of time now due to a rib ailment, and in the meantime, trade rumors have begun to swirl around the former NBA champion that the Wizards could look to deal him to a contender.

Now, more light is being shed on when Wizards fans can expect to see Kuzma back on the floor–perhaps for the stretch run of his Washington career.

“The Wizards and Kyle Kuzma have identified Monday’s game as Kuzma’s potential return to action,” reported Josh Robbins of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “…A determination on Kuzma’s playing status is expected in the hours leading up to Monday night’s game against the Knicks at Capital One Arena.”

The Knicks will be staying in the nation's capitol for a rematch with the Wizards on Monday evening, one that they hope will go a bit more smoothly than the one on Saturday.

In the limited time that he's been on the court this season, Kuzma has continued to show off his scoring talents for the Wizards, able to put the ball in the basket from all three levels and providing some switchability on the defensive end of the floor which could help a variety of contending teams if they wanted to swing a trade.

Washington could certainly have a chance of avenging their loss to the Knicks if he is able to give it a go on Monday in the rematch.

That game is slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET, once again from Washington.