Following the Golden State Warriors’ elimination from the 2025 NBA Playoffs in a 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, internal discussions surrounding the future of second-year guard Brandin Podziemski have resurfaced.

While Podziemski closed the season on a high note — leading the Warriors with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 11-of-19 shooting in the team’s final game — not everyone in the organization is reportedly aligned on his long-term fit. According to a report by The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II, there were differing opinions about retaining Podziemski at the trade deadline, with some voices favoring a player with a more aggressive offensive style — specifically referencing a Jordan Poole-type playmaker.

The report notes that Golden State received “appealing” trade offers for Podziemski prior to the deadline. However, the front office ultimately chose to keep the 22-year-old guard while acquiring Jimmy Butler III from the Miami Heat in a separate deal. The midseason addition of Butler helped catalyze a Warriors turnaround, as the team finished the regular season 48-34 after a 25-27 start.

Brandin Podziemski shows promise, but some in Warriors camp still seek a Jordan Poole-like player

Podziemski, selected 19th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, showed considerable promise in his second year. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 44.5% shooting from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc across 64 games. However, his impact in the playoffs was more inconsistent. Across 12 postseason appearances, he averaged 11.3 points, five rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting just 36.4% from the field and 32.8% from three.

Podziemski’s Game 5 performance stood out as a reminder of his potential, though the Warriors’ exit once again brought roster questions into focus. While Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards prior to the 2023-24 season, his scoring instincts and ability to create off the dribble were seen as key in Golden State’s 2022 title run. Some within the Warriors' orbit reportedly believe the current roster lacks a similar dynamic shot creator off the bench — a gap they feel Podziemski does not yet fill.

Still, the Warriors appear positioned to retain the former Santa Clara standout heading into next season. With both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler expected to manage age-related workloads — turning 38 and 36 respectively next season — Podziemski is expected to see an expanded role. He is under contract at $3.6 million for the 2025-26 campaign.

Golden State will enter the offseason balancing development with urgency, as their championship window remains open but narrowing. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive year. They await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder–Denver Nuggets series, with the Thunder holding a 3-2 advantage heading into Game 6 on Thursday night.