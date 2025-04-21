Following five potentially pivotal tiebreakers, the NBA Draft lottery order is officially set, via ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel. Although the playoffs are obviously commanding much of the focus within the industry, these results could have intriguing implications come June.

The Washington Wizards, who already have a 14 percent chance of securing the rights to presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, will also be on the clock at No. 18 due to the Marcus Smart trade they made with the Memphis Grizzlies in February. The eighth seed in the Western Conference won a coin toss versus the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors (Bucks beat Warriors), which is great news for the Wizards.

Although Flagg is considered the golden ticket, this year's draft is loaded with talent. they could pair the Duke Blue Devils star, or whomever it selects, with a productive big man like Auburn's Johni Broome or Michigan's Danny Wolf. Washington may not be the only team that comes away with two top-25 picks.

This means the 15-30 range of the 2025 NBA Draft will be as follows: 15) OKC (via MIA)

16) ORL

17) MIN (via DET)

18) WAS (via MEM)

19) BKN (via MIL)

20) MIA (via GSW)

21) UTA (via MIN)

22) ATL (via LAL)

23) IND

24) OKC (via LAC)

25) ORL (via DEN)

26) BKN (via NYK)

— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 21, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks receive No. 22 via a tiebreaker that the Los Angeles Lakers won against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Unless the Sacramento Kings land in the top four during the May 12 lottery, their pick will also go to the Eastern Conference squad.

Given that the Hawks flamed out in the NBA Play-In Tournament for a second straight year, a couple of first-rounders should prove valuable for new general manager Onsi Saleh. Sacramento is slotted in at No. 13 in the lottery order after prevailing in its tiebreaker with Atlanta. Though, the basketball gods might favor the latter regardless.

Two former contenders get a boost in NBA Draft lottery after brutal seasons

Although both the Wizards and Hawks faced varying degrees of adversity, with more possibly ahead, few teams could use a break right now more than the Dallas Mavericks. A memorable Nico Harrison press conference further shined a light on the disastrous turn the 2024-25 season took after the historic Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

The Mavs edged out the Chicago Bulls for the No. 11 pick, thereby affording themselves the opportunity to add key depth to a roster that suffered absurd injury problems this year. The Phoenix Suns, another franchise mired in uncertainty, slides into No. 9 ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. If Devin Booker is indeed their cornerstone like owner Mat Ishbia declares, then he will need plenty of reinforcements.

More clarity will obviously come on lottery night, but the NBA Draft is already packing ample intrigue.