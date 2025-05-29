The Minnesota Timberwolves have arguably the best top-eight rotation in basketball. They just lost in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now they have to prepare for getting much thinner. Nickel Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent, and Naz Reid has a player option for next year that he will likely decline.

The team is already on the cusp of the second apron, so retaining either player will be tough, let alone both of them. Reid, in particular, is expected to break the bank and demand a mega contract on the open market.

Reports suggest the backup big man will require an offer that pays him around $30 million per season, and the Timberwolves might have to accept that it would cost too pretty of a penny to bring him back.

If Reid declines his player option and does decide to sign elsewhere, he will be heavily coveted on the open market because he has such a unique skill set. So which teams would make the most sense for Reid to sign with?

1. Naz Reid to the Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans had one of the most glaring needs coming into the 2024-25 season. They had almost no center depth to speak of on the roster outside of Yves Missi.

While the rookie did impress in his first season, even making the All-Rookie Second Team, the Pelicans can still use either an upgrade in the starting lineup or more depth at the center position. Adding a player who can play alongside Missi would be ideal, too.

Reid is one of the most versatile centers in the NBA. The Pelicans have the fifth most cap space this upcoming offseason, so they are one of the few teams that can afford to fork over a good chunk of change on the open market. Reid would get paid like a starter, which would likely delegate Missi to the bench, but the two can definitely share the floor together.

Unlike most centers, Reid has an incredible handle and 3-point jump shot. The latter of those two skills would be particularly useful on a Zion Williamson-led team. The former first overall pick is a beast in the paint, so surrounding him with shooters makes sense.

Additionally, availability has been the Pelicans' biggest issue in recent years. The injury bug bit the team worse than any other this past season, But Reid has rarely missed time during his six-year career.

2. Naz Reid to the Wizards

The Washington Wizards rookies showed promise in year one. Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and Kyshawn George all showed flashes. Such a young team needs veteran help, though. While Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon are on the roster and providing veteran leadership, none of them are likely a part of the team's long-term plans.

The Wizards need a veteran who can also make a big impact on the hardwood, and Reid fits the bill in that regard. Sarr is slender for a big man, so Reid could help take on some of the paint duties that the rookie struggled with in year one. Together, they'd form a dynamic frontcourt that could play inside or outside.

Reid is only 25 years old, so he fits the Wizards' timeline. He'd also help them get to a winning point sooner rather than later. The big man averaged 14.2 points per game this season coming off the bench, and his prime is just around the corner.

3. Naz Reid to the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a lot of exciting young pieces, including LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Tidjane Salaun. It hasn't yet resulted in winning, and the Hornets need a piece who can get them over the hump. Considering that their center position is murky, the Hornets would be smart to sign Reid.

The Hornets tried to trade Mark Williams, and he only returned to Charlotte because he failed his physical. Williams actually impressed upon returning, but the Hornets and their relationship with Williams has to be fragile. Reid could be the team's long-term center, but he could even play alongside Williams if he sticks around for the long run.

Ball thrives at driving and kicking out to shooters or throwing lob passes to paint players. Reid can finish and score off of either of those options. With the potential for signing Reid, combined with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Hornets have the potential to finally break through next season.