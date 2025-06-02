The Las Vegas Raiders are building something fierce in the trenches—and Jackson Powers-Johnson is leading the charge. The second-year standout on the Raiders offensive line has quickly emerged as a core protector, but one play from his rookie year still haunts him.

That moment came against Cam Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro defensive lineman, during a blowout loss in Week 6 of the 2024 season. The Steelers vs. Raiders clash marked the first time Powers-Johnson had ever surrendered a sack at any level of football.

During an appearance on Maxx Crosby’s The Rush podcast, the Oregon product didn’t hold back.

“I'd say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack—ever, in my entire life,” Powers-Johnson said. “He didn't beat me, I beat myself. I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That's all I'm gonna say.”

Powers-Johnson also reflected on what was said after the play.

“My choice words were a couple of words, and then he said some things about some things, and I wasn't too fond of it,” he added. “So I hope he comes back another year, has another great season, and we get to play him. Good for him.”

The incident wasn’t just a learning experience—it was personal. Powers-Johnson, a former Oregon star, suspects the post-sack exchange may have been fueled by college pride, as the Ducks had beaten Heyward’s alma mater, Ohio State, earlier that year.

Despite that tough moment, Powers-Johnson had a strong rookie campaign. He allowed just two sacks over 633 pass-blocking snaps and proved valuable while rotating between center and left guard. With Geno Smith under center and rookie back Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, the Raiders offensive line will rely on him more than ever.

Heyward, now 36, remains a dominant force in the NFL. But with no scheduled Steelers vs. Raiders clash until 2027, a rematch may only come if both teams collide in the postseason.

Until then, Powers-Johnson is channeling that moment into fire and focus.

The Raiders are moving forward—but one lineman still has unfinished business.