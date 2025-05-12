NBC Sports is gearing up the return of the NBA to their network, and they're doing it in a big way. On Monday morning, NBC Sports announced that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will be joining the team.

NBC had already put together an All-Star level team going into the first year of an 11-year broadcast rights deal, but the addition of arguably the GOAT in Michael Jordan takes it to another level — depending on what his level of involvement is.

Social media explodes after Michael Jordan joins NBA on NBC team

Michael Jordan will be joining the NBA on NBC team with the title of, “special contributor,” hinting at potentially special segments or episodes involving the Bulls legend and his takes.

In a statement released Monday, Michael Jordan expressed his excitement to join the team.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Michael Jordan, six-time NBA Champion, said Monday. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

In addition to Jordan, NBC also announced the additions of Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Carmelo Anthony, Mike Tirico, and Noah Eagle for what should be a star-studded crew.

Jordan's addition sparked immediate reactions of excitement and even a few memes of what could be on the way.

Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game on 49.7 percent shooting from the field.

Jordan also appeared in 179 playoff games en route to his six NBA Championships, averaging 33.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.