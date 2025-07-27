The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash this offseason by signing future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in free agency. Still, when reports first surfaced about Rodgers potentially joining Pittsburgh last winter, not everyone in the Steelers organization was particularly enthused.

“Leave his a** at the retirement home,” commented safety DeShon Elliott on a post from JPA Football at the time, per The Athletic.

Now, Elliott is politely walking back those comments.

“I'm a troll. He's an all pro and he's a GOAT. He's going to be a gold jacket guy one day,” said Elliott at Steelers' training camp, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Prior also reported that “Elliott said he apologized to the QB for the comment when they met.”

Can Aaron Rodgers still produce?

Aaron Rodgers' 2024-25 season with the New York Jets didn't provide a ton to be encouraged about regarding his ability to continue to produce at an elite level in the NFL moving forward.

While there were flashes of his former MVP self at times, Rodgers also showed every bit of his 41 years of age in other instances, and the Jets' season was a disaster.

For a team to take a chance on Rodgers in free agency, they were going to have to have a pretty dire quarterback situation in their own right.

Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have not seen competent quarterback play since the mid-2010s with Ben Roethlisberger, and last year suffered through the tandem of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at the position.

As Elliott mentioned in his Instagram comment, the Steelers indeed have quite the aging roster, especially now with Rodgers in the fold. The Steelers also recently traded star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins, bringing back aging veterarn Jalen Ramsey in the process.

It's clear through their offseason moves that the Steelers are pushing all of their chips to the center of the table for the 2025 season in hopes of competing for a championship. If it backfires, major changes could be on the horizon.

The Steelers will open up their season on September 7 on the road vs the Jets.