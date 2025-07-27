Franchise legends are beginning to voice their support for Terry McLaurin amid his ongoing contract holdout. Shortly after the Washington Commanders announced they would be inducting Santana Moss into their Ring of Honor, the 46-year-old stood up for his fellow receiver on national television.

Moss firmly stated that the Commanders need to “just pay” McLaurin in an appearance on ESPN's ‘SportsCenter' to discuss his recent induction. As the franchise's fourth all-time leading receiver, Moss gave McLaurin high praise by predicting he will join him “in the rafters” at the end of his career if he stays with Washington.

“Respectfully, just pay him,” Moss said. “I just want to see him here, man, it's nothing like seeing one-seven out there. You talking about me getting into the rafters, man, by the time he leaves here, he'll be in those rafters with us. It's just one of those things. This guy came in not highly sought-out, third-round pick — they talked about how good he was because of his team, mostly. From day one, he's shown us that he's going to go out there and make sure he gets the job done. He has a little bit of 89 in him when it comes to just how he goes about his business.”

"Respectfully, just pay him." —Commanders Ring-of-Fame WR Santana Moss on Terry McLaurin's contract situation 👀 pic.twitter.com/6rDoAhguRm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Commanders announced they would induct Moss into their Ring of Honor during their Week 1 home game against the New York Giants. Moss spent 10 of his 14 years in the NFL with Washington, then known as the Redskins, before retiring after the 2014 season. He amassed 581 receptions for 7,867 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns in his time with the team.

Terry McLaurin reports to Commanders' training camp

Although he skipped mandatory minicamp to begin his contract holdout, McLaurin has reported to the Commanders' training camp. However, he has yet to step onto the field while nursing an ankle injury.

McLaurin, a 2019 third-round pick, last signed an extension in the 2022 offseason. Negotiating that deal required a minor holdout as well. Since then, McLaurin has made two Pro Bowl teams and earned his first All-Pro nod in 2024.

McLaurin is coming off a resurgent year in 2024, reeling in 82 catches for 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. His 82 catches were the second-most of his career and his highest total since the 2020 season.

While McLaurin has already shown chemistry with Jayden Daniels, the Commanders' offense could look dramatically different in 2025. Washington acquired former All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel early in the offseason before adding highly-touted rookie Jaylin Lane in the 2025 NFL Draft. McLaurin still figures to lead the passing attack, but the team cannot get an accurate gauge of how the new-look offense will flow without him on the field.