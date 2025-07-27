The wait is finally over as the Cincinnati Bengals have signed Shemar Stewart to a rookie contract after lengthy negotiations since the player was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the latest NFL Draft. With the contract standoff between the Bengals and Stewart now at an end, the Texas A&M product would speak about the excitement he has getting the contract and what led to it.

There was no doubt some levels of concern when Cincinnati and Stewart hadn't come to terms on a rookie contract, prompting questions of when it would happen and how much this would impact the team. Stewart would speak about the “cool” experience of the team making it feel “wanted,” while also explaining how the long impasse between both sides ended, according to the team's website.

“It was a pretty cool moment. They made me feel welcome. Made me feel wanted,” Stewart said. “Made me feel like I belong here. It was a very great moment. This is where I wanted to be the whole time.”

“Both sides just found some even ground,” Stewart continued. “We both thought it would be beneficial for us to stop arguing and just get me back on the field.”

Bengals' Shemar Stewart on if the contract situation put him behind

The Cincinnati Bengals practice in the off season on Tuesday May 20, 2025. Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart (97).
Mandatory Credit: © Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Bengals are going through many contract situations at the moment, especially with the likes of Trey Hendrickson, there is probably some sigh of relief that the one with Stewart is resolved. Stewart would express how, with the contract situation done, it has put into perspective further that he has made the NFL, calling it a “long shot” for any player.

The rookie shouted out “Who-Dey Natiom,” saying that he's excited for them to see him in uniform, saying he doesn't know “how long I've been dreaming about this.” Despite the contract situation, there could be some concerns that he is behind in training camp, but Stewart would shoot down that notion.

“Football is football. Only way I feel behind is if I ever question my physicality, which I don't,” Stewart said. “Question my football abilities, which I don't. Sure, there are going to be some days I felt like I just got beat up on, but at the end of the day, that's football.”

“I basically have the whole playbook in my notebook,” Stewart continued. “Just getting a good introduction to the playbook. Now the second time around, it won't be as hard. I feel like just being here and just being in those meetings will help my learning process go much faster.”

At any rate, Cincinnati looks to improve after finishing 9-8 last year, which put them third in the AFC North as they open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Cleveland Browns.

