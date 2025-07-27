The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with some injury problems. Manager Dave Roberts revealed promising young rookie Hyeseong Kim is out with a shoulder problem, per The Athletic. Kim is out for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

“I think it's been affecting his swing a little bit…I think that's some of the reason why there's a little bit more swing and miss than there has been,” Roberts said.

Kim has played through the shoulder problem for at least five or six days, per the outlet. The Dodgers slugger is hitting .311 this season at the plate, with two home runs and 15 runs batted in. The second baseman is from South Korea.

The Dodgers are leading the National League West, with a 61-44 record on the campaign.

Hyeseong Kim is making a name for himself with Dodgers

Kim was signed by the Dodgers at the beginning of 2025. The second baseman was a solid player in South Korea, playing in the Korea Baseball Organization. In South Korea, Kim won four consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He also led that league in stolen bases during the 2021 season.

Kim is getting a chance to showcase what he can do, with the Dodgers. This rookie season, the infielder has appeared in 56 games. He has tallied 42 hits for the defending World Series champions.

The infielder's numbers have dipped in the last seven games he has played. Kim has just three hits in his last 21 at-bats, with 10 strikeouts. He does have two RBIs, but the Dodgers hope he can improve those stats. Los Angeles likely feels the rest will help their young rookie get his groove back.

Kim signed a three-year contract with Los Angeles before this season. He is one of several new additions to the club this year, including Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. Blake Snell and Tanner Scott are a few of the other new additions.

The Dodgers look to take a series from Boston on Sunday.