The Washington Wizards have one of the deepest G League teams in the league, and that's why they continue to shuffle the bottom of their NBA roster. Only nine days after signing Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract, they released him and signed fellow Capital City Go-Go star Erik Stevenson to a 10-day on Monday, via NBA.com.

Stevenson and Nowell both played in the G League Up Next contest at All-Star Weekend, along with two-way forward Justin Champagnie. Stevenson is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 32 games for the Go-Go this season and has scored 20-plus points 15 times this season. The West Virginia alum is also third in the G League in points per game off the bench (minimum 10 appearances).

Meanwhile, Nowell was named G League Player of the Week on Tuesday, via GLeague.com. The 25-year-old is averaging 25 points on 53.1% shooting with 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 22 games for the Go-Go, and averaged 33.5 points on 63% shooting (77% 3 PT) with four assists and five three-pointers made during the week of Feb. 3-9, which is what he won the award for.

However, the fact that Washington waived Nowell shows its confidence in its G League depth. The Go-Go (12-5) are still in first place in the Eastern Conference without the likes of Jared Butler, Champagnie, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Johnny Davis, and Tristan Vukcevic. Champagnie and Vukcevic both got called up to the Wizards after spending time with Capital City this season, while Butler, Baldwin Jr., and Davis were all dealt at the trade deadline after getting NBA minutes as well.

The Go-Go have more players that the Wizards could call up as well, including guard Taylor Funk (11.3 PPG), forward Jalen McDaniels (12.8 PPG), and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG). Champagnie, Vukcevic, and Butler are all proof that Washington is heavily invested in its developmental program, so its best G League players should be encouraged at their chances of getting called up at some point.