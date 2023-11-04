While Wizards wing Corey Kispert remains out with an ankle injury, he has apparently avoided a major injury.

The Washington Wizards have not gotten off to the best start to the 2023-24 NBA season. They are 1-3 and as of publication, they were trailing the Miami Heat by 20+ points late in the third quarter. With the Wizards fully immersed in a rebuild, there are going to be growing pains. The Wizards did get good news on the injury front though as it appears that Corey Kispert has avoided a major injury with his recent ankle sprain as per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

The Wizards have received some welcome injury news on Corey Kispert's sprained left ankle. Although he will miss tonight's game, Kispert has avoided a severe sprain. He's walking normally and without a walking boot. The goal now is to reduce the swelling and let the ankle heal. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 3, 2023

Corey Kispert sat out the Wizards game against the Heat due to the ankle injury and as per Robbins, he's been walking normally and the expectation is that he will heal normally. Kispert is in his third season in the NBA after the Wizards selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Kispert had played in the Wizards first four games of the season and had been a key contributor off the bench in 23.5 minutes of play. He had been averaging 11.0 points per game, 2.5 rebound and 0.8 assists with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the three point line and 60 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Earlier this week, Robbins had reported that the Wizards had exercised the fourth year option on Kispert's contract. Kispert has been a solid contributor for the Wizards each year he's been in the league. He's been one of the team's top three point shooters and he holds a career mark of 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Kispert came into the NBA as an older rookie but he figures to be a part of the Wizards future.