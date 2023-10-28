The Washington Wizards will not have their 2023-24 home opener until Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. They're hoping that they have a much better performance than they did in their first game of the season, a 143-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers. This is a new era for the Wizards following an offseason of shakeup. The Wizards are hoping for good news soon on the injury front regarding key reserve Landry Shamet. Shamet has been ruled out for Saturday's home opener against the Grizzlies as per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Johnny Davis (left elbow UCL sprain) and Landry Shamet (recovery from fractured left big toe) will be out for Saturday's Wizards home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. No one else is listed on the Wizards' injury report. … The Grizzlies host Denver tonight. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) October 27, 2023

Landry Shamet began the 2023-24 season the Wizards injury report with a fractured toe. He missed the season opener and will miss at least one more game. He suffered the injury during training camp back on Oct. 1 and the initial recovery timeline was two to four weeks.

Shamet was acquired by the Wizards this offseason from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Chris Paul trade. The Wizards ultimately rerouted Paul to the Golden State Warriors. Shamet was expected to play a key role off the bench this season.

Last year, Shamet appeared in 40 games for the Suns including nine starts in a little over 20 minutes per game. He averaged 8.7 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 37.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Shamet was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.