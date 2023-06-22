The three-team trade between the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Washington Wizards has “fallen apart,” leading to a complete fan meltdown on Twitter.

The previously proposed deal involved big man Kristaps Porzingis and guard Malcolm Brogdon, two players that are swapping contenders in the agreement. The Clippers would acquire Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics would get Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards will acquire Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, and the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

According to the latest updates, all sides are “moving on”, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status led to the collapse of trade, per Marc Stein.

The tweet by Woj received a ton of reactions over the last 15 minutes, clowning Boston for their foiled attempt at getting a star big man.

Memphis Grizzlies superfan and Bleacher Report contributor Molly Morrison sends her thoughts to those who made emergency podcasts on the trade:

NBA content creator and known Celtics fan BSOLZ was as shocked as every Celtics fan:

He's right there with a fellow content creator and Celtics fan in Dom2k, who shared an NSFW reaction to the dropped trade:

But hold on just yet, the fight's not over. Woj would eventually follow up by saying that the Wizards are still looking to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics, but it won't be with the Clippers. Sides are working under a midnight ET deadline on Porzingis' $36M player option.

The clock is truly clicking for Boston Celtics and Brad Stevens; they better get it done or they won't hear the end of it on Twitter.