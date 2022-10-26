Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is in danger of missing the remainder of Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at home due to a back issue. The Wizards have already labeled Beal questionable to return to the game.

Bradley Beal (back tightness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 26, 2022

Bradley Beal played just 10 minutes before exiting the floor in the first quarter. He would then head straight to the locker room and has not appeared on the bench since. It could be remembered that Beal hurt his back last Sunday during the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but allayed fears about his health status when he was able to avoid any injury designation heading into Tuesday’s game versus the Pistons.

Before he left the game, Bradley Beal managed to put up just two points on two free throws, while missing both his attempts from the field. He did have a hand in multiple Wizards baskets, though, as he dished out three assists in the opening period.

In case Bradley Beal would eventually get ruled out of the game, expect Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Monte Morris to get increased workloads the rest of the way for the Wizards, who entered the date with the Pistons carrying a 2-1 record.

Through three games in the 2022-23 NBA season, Bradley Beal put up an average of 23.0 points on a hot 61.7 percent shooting from the field to go with 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest.

The Wizards will have two full days of rest after taking on the Pistons and before facing the Indiana Pacers at home on Friday.