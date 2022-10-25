NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Wizards prediction, odds and pick – 10/25/2022

The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Tuesday night NBA matchup in our nation’s capital. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Detroit Pistons have gone 1-2 to open the season. Detroit did not fare much better last season, finishing with a 23-69 record, good for fourteenth in the Eastern Conference. After a 41-41 record in his initial season, the Pistons have finished a combined 94 games under .500.

The Washington Wizards have opened at 2-1, winning their first two games of the season. Washington finished their 2021-22 season with a disappointing 35-47 record, twelfth place in the Eastern Conference, and no hope to make the playoffs.

Here are the Pistons-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Wizards Odds

Detroit Pistons: +5 (-106)

Washington Wizards: -5 (-114)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit ended up with the fifth pick in the draft, selecting former Purdue star Jaden Ivey. Ivey has been solid, averaging 17.7 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 19.3 points and four rebounds per game. Bogdanovic was acquired in a trade last month, after averaging 18.1 points per game for Utah last season. Cade Cunningham leads the team with seven assists, averaging 18.3 points per game. After leading the team with 8.7 rebounds last season, Isaiah Stewart leads the team with 10.7 rebounds, scoring eleven points per game to register a double-double. Saddiq Bey is averaging eighteen points and eight rebounds per game. Jalen Duren has been able to carve out a sizeable role as a rookie, averaging 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. In just seventeen minutes per game, Killian Hayes is averaging four assists per game.

Detroit is averaging 111.3 points per game, ranking eighteenth in the league, while pulling down 47.7 rebounds and dishing out 27.7 assists per game, both of which rank in the top ten in the league. However, Detroit’s defense has struggled, allowing 121 points per game, which ranks 26th.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal is here to stay for now, which means Washington has the superstar they need to be successful. Beal is leading the team with 23 points and 6.3 assists per game. Beal is shooting 61.7 percent from the field, and 30 percent from three-point range. Kyle Kuzma ranks second with 19.7 points and seven rebounds per game. Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with eight rebounds per game, scoring 15.7 points on 41.7 percent shooting. Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.7 points and four rebounds per game in just about 23 minutes per game. Monte Morris is a few points away from averaging ten per game, putting up 9.7 points with five assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Washington has shot an impressive 48.6 percent from the field, but just an abysmal 28.3 percent from three-point range.

Washington ranks 23rd in the league with 107.7 points per game, also ranking in the bottom half of rebounds and assists per game. Washington’s defense has been stingy, ranking eighth in the league by allowing 108 points per game. Concerning though is the eighteen turnovers per game that Washington is averaging. Once those clean up, the scoring should take off.

Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Washington’s defense is solid, and Bradley Beal and Kuzma will be able to take over the game offensively. Washington’s shooting can allow them to score in bunches.

Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington -5 (-114), over 221 (-110)