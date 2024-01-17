Should the Wizards trade these players?

The Washington Wizards are unlikely to be competing for a playoff spot any time soon. At 7-32 on the season, the Wizards are already nine games behind a play-in spot. They don't seem all that inclined to make win-now moves at the moment either. The Wizards opened the can of pre-deadline movement not involving stars with their trade with the Detroit Pistons that sent Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Detroit Pistons for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks.

This trade was a signal by the Wizards to the rest of the league that they are open for business and that they will be sellers at the deadline. Though their record is what it is, they still have attractive pieces too. Those players could likely be had for the right price. The question is: who are those players? A few current Wizards stand out as potential trade chips that could be moved before the deadline.

Tyus Jones, point guard

If there's anybody on the Wizards that title contenders are going to want that would be available, it would be Tyus Jones. Despite playing on a lottery team compared to the playoff-bound Grizzlies he was a part of the last few seasons, Jones' numbers have largely stabilized this season with the Wizards. In fact, some of his numbers have been the best of his career.

Jones is averaging career-highs in points per game (12.8), rebounds per game (2.9), assists per game (5.6), field goal percentage (52.1%), three-point percentage (42%), and effective field goal percentage (60%). Jones has done this all while maintaining his always efficient assist-to-turnover ratio, which currently sits at +7 on the season.

Jones can help any team anchor their second units while also having the capability to play alongside a team's starting guard with his ability to space the floor and selflessness. If a team like the New York Knicks, who especially could use a backup point guard to Jalen Brunson after trading away Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in the deal that brought OG Anunoby to New York, offers up multiple second-round picks or perhaps even a late first-round pick, the Wizards should undoubtedly listen.

Jones is on the last year of his current contract and the Wizards are a long way away from competing. Those picks will help the Wizards return to contention quicker than Jones can. Before potentially losing him for nothing, the Wizards should absolutely see what they can get for Jones before the deadline passes.

Landry Shamet, shooting guard

Landry Shamet has only been in the NBA for six seasons, but he's already on his fifth team. No one would blame the Wizards if they made that six before the deadline. That isn't a slight on Shamet; Shamet is one of the better shooters out there. For his career, Shamet has shot 38.3% from three on five attempts per game. That's a robust figure.

The issue is much like Jones: Shamet is practically entering the final year of his current contract. He does have two years left on his deal, but the year after this season is non-guaranteed and the one after that has a team option. If the Wizards wanted to, they could cut Shamet with no penalty and use that cap space in a different manner.

Or, the Wizards could use Shamet's contract to take on a contract a team wants to move and accrue extra draft capital that way. For a team that is not contending any time soon, that would be a prudent option and a smart way to gain extra draft capital.