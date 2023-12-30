Immanuel Quickley posted a reaction after getting traded from the Knicks to the Raptors in the OG Anunoby deal.

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade that will send OG Anunoby to New York. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed the final details of the trade, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Full trade details: Raptors receive: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, DET 2024 second-round pick (via NYK) Knicks receive: OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn,” Siegel reports.

As noted, Immanuel Quickley is headed to Toronto. He shared an immediate reaction to the trade on X.

“Oh my goodness….,” Quickley wrote.

Knicks-Raptors massive trade

New York is looking to make a competitive playoff run and adding Anunoby should help in that regard. However, the Knicks are giving up quite a bit of talent in the deal.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley highlight Toronto's return.

Through 30 games in 2023-24, Quickley is averaging 15.0 points per game on 45.4 percent field goal and 39.5 percent three-point shooting. He's played a key role for New York this season to say the least. He emerged as a trade candidate after playing time concerns, and was ultimately included in this deal.

Barrett, meanwhile, is averaging 18.2 points per contest on 42.3 percent field goal and 33.1 percent three-point shooting. He features an extremely high-ceiling but has been plagued by inconsistency with the Knicks.

Perhaps a fresh start will help Barrett become an All-Star player. He should receive the opportunity to play an even more important role with the Raptors.

The Raptors-Knicks trade signals a potential rebuild for Toronto while New York clearly wants to win now. It will be interesting to see how both teams fare moving forward.