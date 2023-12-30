The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade that will send OG Anunoby to New York. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed the final details of the trade, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Full trade details: Raptors receive: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, DET 2024 second-round pick (via NYK) Knicks receive: OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn,” Siegel reports.

As noted, Immanuel Quickley is headed to Toronto. He shared an immediate reaction to the trade on X.

“Oh my goodness….,” Quickley wrote.

Knicks-Raptors massive trade

New York is looking to make a competitive playoff run and adding Anunoby should help in that regard. However, the Knicks are giving up quite a bit of talent in the deal.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley highlight Toronto's return.

Through 30 games in 2023-24, Quickley is averaging 15.0 points per game on 45.4 percent field goal and 39.5 percent three-point shooting. He's played a key role for New York this season to say the least. He emerged as a trade candidate after playing time concerns, and was ultimately included in this deal.

RECOMMENDED
Miles McBride (Knicks) as Floyd Mayweather with money on table
Knicks extend 3rd-year guard with $13 million deal after trade with Raptors

Rexwell Villas ·

Darko Rajakovic saying “Contrats” to Monty Williams
Darko Rajaković's message for Pistons after loss, 'emotional' day

Ryan Bologna ·

Monty Williams had words of wisdom for the Pistons after their big win over the Raptors.
Pistons' Monty Williams slaps Detroit with reality check about what lies ahead after win vs Raptors

Nick Meyer ·

Barrett, meanwhile, is averaging 18.2 points per contest on 42.3 percent field goal and 33.1 percent three-point shooting. He features an extremely high-ceiling but has been plagued by inconsistency with the Knicks.

Perhaps a fresh start will help Barrett become an All-Star player. He should receive the opportunity to play an even more important role with the Raptors.

The Raptors-Knicks trade signals a potential rebuild for Toronto while New York clearly wants to win now. It will be interesting to see how both teams fare moving forward.