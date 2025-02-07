It's one thing to engineer a one-sided deal, but the Washington Wizards pulled off a heist just before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Not only did they acquire a 2025 first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies, but they gave up little to get it.

The full details are below, via NBA.com.

Wizards get:

Colby Jones

Alex Len

Marcus Smart

2025 first-round pick (via Memphis, protected 1-14)

Grizzlies get:

Marvin Bagley III

Johnny Davis

2025 second-round pick (via Washington)

2028 second-round pick (via Sacramento)

Sacramento Kings get:

Jake LaRavia

Wizards trade grade: A+

This couldn't have gone any better for Washington. The team gave up only minor assets to get a valuable draft pick, a developing youngster, and a veteran that could later be flipped for more capital. Bagley and Davis are both on expiring deals, and the Wizards don't need to keep second-round picks at this point in their rebuild.

Washington sent Bagley, Davis, and its 2025 second-rounder to Memphis for Smart and the 2025 first-rounder while taking on Len and Jones from Sacramento for free. Len is on an expiring veteran minimum deal, while Jones is another nice developmental add. The 22-year-old has only played six minutes per game across 54 appearances since getting drafted No. 34 overall in 2023, but he still has time to improve.

Jones has one more year on his contract before a club option for 2026-27. The Xavier alum has been productive in the G League, scoring 19.7 points on 45.6% shooting with 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 33.4 minutes per game this season.

Meanwhile, Smart's battled injuries over the last couple of seasons and has regressed since winning Defensive Player of the Year with the Boston Celtics in 2021. However, the 30-year-old has another year on his contract, so the Wizards can wait for him to try to recapture his old magic before next season's trade deadline. He's averaging 8.7 points on 35.8% shooting with 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 21.1 minutes per game this season.

The draft pick is the most exciting part of this deal for Washington, though. While it's protected from picks 1-14, the Wizards needn't worry since the Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference at 35-16. Washington is essentially guaranteed a pick in the second half of the round along with their lottery pick they'll inevitably get back from the New York Knicks.

Here's more of the team's current first-round pick stash, via The Athletic's Josh Robbins and David Aldridge.

“A 2026 first-round pick from [the] Philadelphia [76ers], from the Reggie Jackson/Jared Butler trade Thursday, that will be the least-favorable first-rounder from among [the] Houston [Rockets], the [Los Angeles] Clippers and [Oklahoma City] Thunder.

A 2028 first-round pick swap with [the] Milwaukee [Bucks], from the Khris Middleton/Kyle Kuzma trade Wednesday;

A 2029 first-round pick from [the] Portland [Trail Blazers], from the Deni Avdija trade in 2024, that will be the second-most favorable first-rounder from among [the] Boston [Celtics], Milwaukee and Portland.

A 2030 first-round pick (protected 1-20) from [the] Golden State [Warriors], from the Chris Paul trade in 2023, which is not likely to convey to Washington.

First-round pick swaps with the Phoenix Suns in 2026, 2028, and 2030, stemming from the Bradley Beal trade in 2022. The ’26 and ’30 swaps are outright between Washington and Phoenix; the ’28 swap will be the second-best pick from among Washington, Phoenix, and [the] Brooklyn [Nets], and could also involve the 76ers’ first-round pick,” they reported.

The Wizards also have another 2026 first-rounder that'll be protected 1-8 once their 2025 1-10 protected pick comes back at the end of this season. They still have several second-rounders that they can use to trade up into the first as well over the coming years.

Washington has to draft the right players for any of this to matter, but this trade put the organization in a position to get another high-impact youngster this summer.