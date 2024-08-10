The WNBA may be the top women's basketball league, but the upcoming Unrivaled league is expected to give the best players a shot to earn some major money during the offseason by competing with and against each other. And according to Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled's one-vs-one tournament will offer a big prize.

While Unrivaled will be a three-vs-three basketball league with six teams and 30 players in total, a one-vs-one tournament will be held, pitting the league's best players against each other in the most direct way. Collier, one of the co-founders of Unrivaled, answered a few questions about the league on social media this week, including if she could share more details about the one-vs-one tournament, which was announced to be taking place in February.

“So it’s a single elimination tournament to determine the best 1v1 player in the world,” Collier wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “And I’m ACTUALLY not supposed to say this but…first place gets minimum $250k.”

A prize of $250,000 would be a big prize for WNBA players, none of whom earn more in WNBA salary than $241,984, the league's maximum salary. But it should come as little surprise, as Unrivaled has marketed itself as “setting a record with the highest average salaries in women’s sports history” and that “all 30 initial players will receive equity ownership.”

Unrivaled basketball league players list

Napheesa Collier, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart founded Unrivaled, which is set to begin in Miami in January. Collier and Stewart are two of the 10 players currently announced for the inaugural season.

Here is the complete list of players who have been revealed:

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Two-thirds of the league has yet to be announced. The inaugural season is scheduled for a January start date.