Desmond Bane proved Wednesday why he was worth trading for via the Memphis Grizzlies. The new Orlando Magic sharpshooter buried James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers with a deep three, ending a rally in the process.

Bane executed this clutch catch-and-shoot dagger that ended a late Cavs run. He shot the ball over Keon Ellis to put Orlando up by five before taking the 128-122 win.

DESMOND BANE IN THE CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pyv9efi8Cs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2026

Even more bold was the timing of Bane's basket. Cleveland couldn't challenge a bad pass from the Magic which Harden additionally tried to dispute. Harden is even overheard talking to the referee in explaining his case.

"ON MY LIFE!" James Harden to the ref 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GwDaWc4c25 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2026

Still, Bane showed the Magic why he became worth dealing for.

Looking back at Desmond Bane Magic trade that led to Wednesday moment

Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were part of the blockbuster summer deal. But there was more than just the veterans.

Four unprotected first round picks came with the Bane deal. Orlando still landed one of the league's top perimeter shooters, which doomed the Magic out of last season's playoff run.

The 27-year-old is proving his shooting prowess, averaging 20.4 points per game including nailing 38.7% from long range. He especially lit up Cleveland for 35 points on 12-of-19 field goal shooting.

Bane has now added his 12th 30-point game of the season in his Orlando arrival. His current best are the 37 he dropped on the Chicago Bulls (Dec. 1 in the 125-120 win) and Detroit Pistons (Nov. 28 in leading the 112-109 road victory).

Bane's shooting has ignited a five-game winning streak for a Magic team itching to return to the postseason. And perhaps the Cavs-Magic will be the No. 4 and No. 5 pairing in the Eastern Conference.