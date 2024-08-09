Team USA women's basketball defeated Australia on Friday by a final score of 85-64. The win represented the team's 60th consecutive win at the Olympics. Breanna Stewart, who led Team USA with 16 points and five assists while adding six rebounds, reacted to the 60th consecutive victory.

“It's absolutely incredible,” Stewart said, via Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. “I don't think I can even put it into words the fact that what we've done with USA Basketball with this national team, 60 straight wins. But this is the standard. When I first put that USA jersey on, I knew that it was gold or bust.”

Jackie Young scored 14 points in the victory. Young recently replaced Diana Taurasi in the starting lineup and has made the most of the opportunity. Young's Las Vegas Aces teammate, A'ja Wilson, finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Wilson and Stewart are arguably the best players in the entire WNBA. They have led the Team USA women's basketball squad as well.

Team USA women's basketball playing at impressive level at Olympics

Team USA men's basketball narrowly defeated Serbia on Thursday. It was a competitive contest that saw the USA narrowly emerge victorious.

On the other hand, the USA women's team has cruised throughout the Olympics. They are playing at an especially impressive level.

Perhaps certain rotation adjustments have made the difference. Jackie Young has provided a pivotal spark since joining the starting lineup. Team USA women's basketball recognized that she was on top of her game and made the move.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum did not play a single minute in the USA's win over Serbia. Tatum, an MVP candidate who led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, probably could have made a noticeable difference in the game.

Either way, both the men's and women's teams are expected to win gold. It will be interesting to see how both teams fare in their gold medal games.