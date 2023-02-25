The WNBA free agency period is now in the rearview mirror as most teams have pretty much finalized their rosters for the upcoming season. A few teams are still filling out their rosters with available free agents and inviting players to training camp with hopes of making a team’s final roster. There was one marquee free agent still unsigned but there was a reason for that. There was never any concern that Nneka Ogwumike was going to leave the Los Angeles Sparks. It was all just a matter of time before she signed her contract. Ogwumike’s new contract is a one-year deal giving her the option to become a free agent again next offseason as per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

The @LASparks re-sign @nnekaogwumike to a one-year deal. A look at how much the face of the franchise means to Los Angeles, and what the Sparks mean to her: "I'm re-awakening that visionary part of me." https://t.co/F4RXLi7hmd — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) February 24, 2023

It has been a tough last couple of seasons for the Sparks but Nneka Ogwumike’s loyalty to the organization never wavered. The team has revamped it’s roster in WNBA free agency with hopes of returning to the postseason after two straight seasons of not making the playoffs. Despite the up and down year, Ogwumike put up one of the best seasons of her career in 2022. She averaged 18.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 54.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the field and 82.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This will be the 11th season for the former No. 1 overall pick from Stanford. Ogwumike was named to her sixth All-Star selection and is still one of the elite players in the WNBA. She holds career averages of 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.