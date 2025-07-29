Cameron Brink has become one of the WNBA's most underrated players. When the Los Angeles Sparks drafted her with the second pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after Caitlin Clark, experts thought she could be a star. However, Brink tore her ACL during her rookie season. However, she is ready to retake the court for Lynne Roberts alongside Kelsey Plum and Co.

Brink's season debut will come tonight against the Las Vegas Aces. The game is the 16th of her career, and Los Angeles fans are excited to see what she can do. However, the second year forward acknowledged that it has been a long road back to the court. She credited her coaching staff for helping her get back to peak form. Roberts hopes that she comes back and has a big impact.

Behind every return is relentless dedication. Cam’s road back to the court was anything but easy. Early rehab sessions in Paris with @newbalancehoops were just one step in a long journey. Now, she’s ready for her return. Watch the full story on the W App—and tune in as she… pic.twitter.com/mwRzND92Qv — WNBA (@WNBA) July 29, 2025

New Balance, Brink's shoe partner, released a video ahead of her 2025 debut. It detailed an offseason trip that the forward went on with her training staff and the work they did to help her recover. Brink reflected on the work, saying that she is thankful to have people on her side ready to help her bounce back.

“It was a great training session with Curtis, the man,” Brink said about her trainer. “We were working on post moves, footwork, just getting comfortable with my knee. We worked on touch, everything, and tomorrow we'll do more strengthening. But I'm just very thankful he's on the trip with me, because getting in good work like this is really important after surgery.”

Roberts and Plum need Brink to come back and be ready to go in Tuesday's game. As it stands right now, Los Angeles is on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Plum has had great performances this season, but having Brink back could push the team over the hump.

Regardless of how she plays, Sparks fans are happy to have their young star back. For Brink, she understands just how much work went into her recovery and hopes to come out of the gates strong.