Azurá Stevens reportedly is heading to the Los Angeles Sparks. The details of the contract have not been announced yet.

Stevens is the latest Chicago Sky player to bolt in free agency. Candace Parker left for the Las Vegas Aces while Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley will not be back with the team next season. Vandersloot is still contemplating her next move but announced on Instagram she wouldn’t be returning to the Sky. The only other members of Chicago’s 2021 championship team are Kahleah Copper, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard.

After missing out on Parker, the Sparks have re-loaded nicely and have found players that will complement star Nneka Ogwumike. Stevens has improved as a shooter since coming into the league (she hit a career-high 39.2% of her spot up attempts last year) and gives the Sparks stretchability in the front court. She also led the league in blocks at the rim last season despite coming off the bench for the Sky.

Los Angeles has been active in free agency so far. Yesterday, the organization agreed to terms to bring back sharpshooter Lexie Brown on a two-year deal along with former Seattle Storm guard Stephanie Talbot. The two deals came after the team acquired a first round pick and two-time all-star Dearica Hamby to add more depth on the backline.

The Sparks are trying to get back to the playoffs after an underwhelming 2022 campaign. The team fired coach/general manager Derek Fisher early on in the season and saw its biggest free agent signing in Liz Cambage fizzle out after she left the team in the middle of the season. The team has now reloaded and has more cap space to utilize around its developing core.