Los Angeles Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson took to social media Tuesday to celebrate the long-anticipated return of forward Cameron Brink, who is set to make her sophomore season debut against the Las Vegas Aces after missing over a year with a torn ACL.

“My LA Sparks have won five games in a row and now they’ll have help from star player Cameron Brink!” Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “She will make her sophomore season debut tonight after suffering a season ending injury last year.”

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, confirmed earlier this week that she expects to be back in action with the Sparks for the nationally televised matchup. The 6-foot-4 forward injured her knee in June 2024, ending a promising rookie campaign just 15 games in.

“It means the world,” Brink said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It’s no easy thing to come back from.”

In her return, Brink is expected to provide a boost defensively while easing back into the offensive rhythm.

“I feel like my defense has always been something I’ve leaned on,” she said. “But yeah, both will need some work for sure.”

The Sparks enter Tuesday’s contest 11-14 on the season and riding a five-game winning streak. They sit just outside of the playoff picture with nine regular-season games remaining.

Brink spent her rehab offseason training with New Balance performance staff and credited her coach for helping her regain confidence.

“We worked on post moves, footwork, just getting comfortable with my knee,” she said.

Now, the Sparks will look to build on recent momentum with Brink back in the lineup, as the former Stanford star hopes to make an immediate impact.

The Sparks take on the Aces Tuesday, July 29 at 9 p.m. CST/10 p.m. EST.