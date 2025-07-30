The Los Angeles Sparks' clash against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night is an important game. Both teams are fighting for a spot in the WNBA playoffs, with the Aces clinging to a one game lead. However, the matchup marks second-year forward Cameron Brink's first game back from a torn ACL.

The WNBA showcased her and her pregame outfits before the game.

Cameron Brink has been giving runway-ready all season 💫 TONIGHT, she’s back in her hooper bag too. LVA-LAS | 10pm/ET | League Pass pic.twitter.com/UbBe9GUQBY — WNBA (@WNBA) July 29, 2025

Brink has not played in a WNBA in more than a year. Tuesday night's game is her 16th since entering the league. The former Stanford forward was drafted by the Sparks one selection after Caitlin Clark in 2024. She has not lived up to expectations yet, but Los Angeles fans are ready to see what she can do.

Brink has had a long road back from her injury. The forward is a talented player on both ends of the floor, but she was unable to get her rhythm before she got hurt. She finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 blocks, and four personal fouls per game. With a point guard like Kelsey Plum on the floor for the Sparks this season, her offensive game should shine a bit more.

While Brink is excited to get back onto the floor, she has had a big impact off of it. With her social media presence and influence in the fashion world, the forward has taken full advantage of the WNBA's growing popularity. She has committed herself to recovering from her torn ACL. However, she is very active online, especially with her podcast.

Brink faces a tough challenge in her first game back. A'ja Wilson, the reigning league MVP, has the Aces playing better as they try to bounce back. Brink might not be ready to play as many minutes as a starter would, but the Sparks are happy to see her back on the court.

Regardless of how she plays, Brink's fashion isn't going anywhere. The WNBA should continue to spotlight her outfits and her domination on the court.