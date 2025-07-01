As an established star having the best season of her career, there isn't much that Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray can't do on the court. On the dance floor, she has some work to do — but she got some help this week thanks to line dancing instructor Terressa Fields.

As part of a partnership with State Farm, Gray spent some time with Fields learning the secrets to line dancing and clearly having some fun along the way. The Player's Tribune was there to document the day and the sizable progress that the three-time All-Star made.

From the court to the dance floor. 💃 Atlanta Dream's @Graytness_15 teams up with instructor Terresa Fields for a crash course in line dancing. Presented by @StateFarm. pic.twitter.com/D88b09ro8x — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) June 30, 2025

“I’ve never done it before, so I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and try something new,” Gray said at the start of the video.

As Gray works with Fields, you can see her getting more comfortable. Fields having to teach her how to correctly pop her fan, however, seemed to have loosened up the Dream's on-court leader. By the end, she said that even though it wasn't easy, she had fun trying something new.

“It’s hard for me to step out of my comfort zone but when I do I realize it’s not that bad,” she continued. “Like today, doing the line dancing, I actually had a lot of fun.”

Of course with any brand partnership, State Farm needed to insert itself into the proceedings, and it did so in the form of a red hat (the State Farm “assist”). To be fair, it was a nice touch.

“I feel like she just gave me the icing on the cake, gave me my superpowers,” Gray said when Fields presented it to her.

Gray had some fun with it after the fact, taking to X to share the video and express her newfound confident in her line dancing skills.

“Not I had my boots on the ground 😂 lol can’t tell me nothing now,” she wrote.