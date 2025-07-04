Allisha Gray was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, which led her to become the first player in franchise history to win the award twice in a single season, and the first Eastern Conference player since Elena Delle Donne in 209 to earn the award in back-to-back months to open the season.

There's no doubt that Gray has been playing at a high level, and she's given credit to her hard work, and also head coach Karl Smesko, for putting her in this position to succeed.

“I feel like I’m just comfortable in my game,” Gray said. “I’m having fun. All my hard work is showing. I put in a lot of work during the offseason.

“[Coach Smesko] told me during the offseason I’d have one of my best seasons yet. Just the fact that he saw the vision early, he wasn’t lying.”

In the month of June, Gray averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.5% from the 3-point line. Not only has she been making plays on offense, but she's been doing it on defense as well. Gray has definitely shown her impact this season, as the Dream are 11-2 when she scores 15 or more points.

Allisha Gray continues breakout season for Dream

It's been a great week for Gray, as she was also named an All-Star starter for the first time in her career and became the second player in Dream history to earn those honors in three consecutive seasons.

Smesko has spoken highly of Gray all season, and she didn't fall short of doing so after the week she's had.

“I think she's been very consistent,” Gray said. “She has a rare off night here and there, but I mean, almost every game, it's been aggressive, smart, productive. I just think that she's been outstanding. How many months has there been this award this year so far? Two? I mean, it's hard to beat that.

“She’s been aggressive, she’s been smart. She’s competed on both ends. It’s not just scoring, she’s getting assists. She’s been one of the best players in the league all season long.”

Gray has answered the call all season, and she'll have to continue to do that with Rhyne Howard out for some time due to an upper-body injury. The Dream have been winning games by moving the ball and playing team defense, and that's going to have to continue with one of their best players sidelined.

