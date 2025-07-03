The Atlanta Dream have been getting major contributions from several players on the team, which is why they've been playing at such a high level this season. Though the offensive system is about spacing and hitting 3-pointers, the Dream have also been able to live in the paint, which makes them hard to stop. That's thanks to the frontcourt play of Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner, who were the two big free agent additions in the offseason.

Griner coming to the Dream made a lot of noise around the league, after she spent all of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. Since coming to Atlanta, she's had nothing but good things to say about the city and the team, and she's enjoying the success that they've been having.

“It’s been good,” Griner said after their win against the New York Liberty. “I’m a little hard on myself. I feel like I definitely could’ve been doing a lot better, but I’m turning it around now. Overall, I love being here. I love the city, love the crowd. Loving the organization. I’m happy.”

Just like Griner, Jones was with the same team for her entire career before coming to the Dream, and she used one word to describe how things are going so far.

“If I had to use one word, I would say uncomfortable, but in the best way,” Jones said. “Being here and coming here has helped me step outside of myself. I think Connecticut was comfortable for me. I think coming here, being on this team, and being a part of this, and being asked to do things I haven’t done in my career, I think it’s been uncomfortable, but definitely making me a better player.”

Both are buying into their new roles on the team as well, and it has unlocked a new part of their games that has translated well on the court.

Dream's frontcourt is dominating this season

In the Dream's latest win against the Liberty, it was Jones who led the way with 21 points, making things happen in the paint. After the game, Briner used one word to describe her play this season.

“Spectacular,” Griner said. “I’ve been on the other side of guarding Bri. She’s an amazing player, getting to play with her and see her basketball IQ in practice and on the court. She’s always talking in the timeouts, telling us different things that she’s seeing, and they’re always the right things. What she does on the court is just amazing, and I get stuck just watching sometimes like ‘Oh, she got that.'”

Griner and Jones have been working well playing off of each other on both sides of the ball, and it's given opposing teams issues. Griner is still trying to get in a groove after a few low-scoring games, but she was able to bounce back in their last game.

“I just give a lot of credit to my teammates for believing in me and encouraging me,” Griner said. “They’re telling me to shoot the ball. Without them, I’d probably still be stuck in that slump, so it feels good to see them going in.”