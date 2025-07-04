Jordin Canada impressed with her performance during Thursday's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm.

In 39 minutes of action, she finished with a stat line of 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. She shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

It was a standout performance from the guard, achieving a career high in scoring. Her 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining in the game was a big example of her being on her best day.

Jordin Canada up to a career-high 23 points on the night 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/0uKZzLt59h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jordin Canada, Dream played against Storm

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams throughout Thursday night. However, Jordin Canada's efforts weren't enough as the Storm escaped with an 80-79 win on the road.

The game went down to the wire but Seattle's Skylar Diggins dealt the final blow with a game-winning layup with 3.4 seconds remaining. Canada attempted a 3-point shot from 30 feet but it was no good as the Dream lost in stunning fashion.

One area Atlanta struggled in was their perimeter shooting. They went 4-of-21 from downtown, a poor accuracy of 19%. This was in stark contrast to Seattle's 10-of-23 shooting from three, a sharp accuracy of 43.5%.

Three players scored in double-digits on Atlanta's behalf, including Canada. Brionna Jones had a solid display of 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a steal on 9-of-14 shooting overall. Allisha Gray came next with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Brittney Griner had eight points and four rebounds, while Naz Hillmon provided eight points and six rebounds.

Atlanta fell to a 11-7 record, holding the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the New York Liberty for the top spot.

The Dream will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Golden State Valkyries on July 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.