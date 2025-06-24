Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao's best season from 3-point range in college was 46.8% in 2023-2024. That has not stopped the second-round pick from shooting with confidence for the Dream, though. After making five more threes in a 93-80 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday, PaoPao is now the league leader in efficiency from deep.

Paopao's 3-point percentage sits at 57.1% ahead of Tuesday's game on the road against the Dallas Wings. She is 20-35 from three, including 14-19 over her last four games. She has competition for the top spot from Kennedy Burke and Lexie Hull, though. They are the only three players in the WNBA shooting better than 50% from 3-point range.

When the Dream draft Paopao in the second round of the WNBA Draft, she was not expected to score. Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray lead the way for Atlanta, but their rookie chips in just less than seven points per game. However, her shooting has a much bigger impact that what she puts up in her box score.

The league has recognized Paopao as a legitimate threat from 3-point range. Because of that, defenders have played her much closer than they used to. That increased attention has opened up driving lanes for Howard and Gray to attack the basket.

Paopao is far from what she could become as a player, but her play has put the league on notice. Shooters like her, Hull, and Burke will always have a spot on their team's roster because of how important 3-point shooting is in today's game.

The former South Carolina guard did not enter the season as a player in the Rookie of the Year race. However, she is shooting the lights out and the Dream are 10-4 so far this season. If Paopao continues to make shots from deep and lead the league in percentage, she will have plenty of time to develop the rest of her game.

For now, Howard and Atlanta's other stars are happy to have a sniper enter the league ready to shoot.