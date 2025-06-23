Through 14 games of the season, the Atlanta Dream are 10-4 and are in fourth place in the WNBA standings. They've won five of their last six games, and things seem to be clicking for them as every game goes on. In Karl Smesko's system, the team is trying to find out what their identity is, as they've won in different ways so far this season.

Smesko shared his perspective on what he thinks their identity is.

“The identity of this team is one of learning,” Smesko said.” We have our moments where we look really, really good. I just don't think that we put it all together yet. And it's going to be one of those things where, as a team, we're going to have to have a conscious effort to want to put it all together.

“The best teams have a maturity about them, how they approach their business every day. And we're really good, but we can't get satisfied when things are going well. We just got to keep getting better and keep working at it. I think we're capable of that.”

Smesko knows that the team hasn't played its best basketball yet, despite being near the top of the league in the standings. As the team continues to learn each other and be put in different situations, they'll grow into being a team their opponents won't want to face.

Dream still learning what their identity is

Just about two weeks ago, Smesko shared the same sentiments about where he thought the team was at that moment.

“Right now, we're still learning who Atlanta is, and that's not surprising, because it's only been a month, and we’ve got a lot of new players working together,” Smesko said. “But we do want to see a lot of progress over the next couple of weeks so we can start hitting both ends of it, really get into a game plan and be able to do some things that we want to do to help us win that way, while already knowing that we can play the way we want to play.”

Over the course of the season, the Dream have won games by knocking down 3-pointers, and sometimes they've had to win games by going in the paint. Their defense has also been key in some games, and the second half is when they turn the switch on to start dominating teams.

At the same time, they've lost games from poor shooting or not being able to keep the lead down the stretch. Once this team cuts down on the small errors and can play good basketball all game, they'll definitely be a force to be reckoned with.